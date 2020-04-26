Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX) traded up 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 105,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 92,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.64.

Prosper Gold Company Profile (CVE:PGX)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

