Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on PULM. ValuEngine raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 244,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.52. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

