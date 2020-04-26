PV Crystalox Solar (LON:PVCS) Trading Up 2.6%

PV Crystalox Solar PLC (LON:PVCS)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.46 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55), approximately 16 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 52,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.46 ($0.53).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 million and a P/E ratio of 3.01.

About PV Crystalox Solar (LON:PVCS)

PV Crystalox Solar PLC produces and supplies multicrystalline silicon ingots and wafers for use in solar electricity generation systems. It serves solar cell producers in Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

