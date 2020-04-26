Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) were up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.57, approximately 372,522 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 474,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 83.83%. The firm had revenue of $363.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxus International stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.11% of Pyxus International worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

