Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

NYSE OHI opened at $26.82 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

