Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ring Energy Inc Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ring Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.02 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REI. SunTrust Banks cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of REI opened at $0.72 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Ring Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

