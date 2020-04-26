Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNTY. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.38. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $93,780.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $413,480 over the last three months. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

