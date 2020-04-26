Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.32 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

HCA stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

