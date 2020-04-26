Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Amgen, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.05.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.74. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.