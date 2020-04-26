Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Lowered by William Blair

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Benefitfocus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). William Blair also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.47. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 48.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 535,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

