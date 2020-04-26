Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Lowered by KeyCorp

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $939.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 105,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

