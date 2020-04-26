Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 173.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 77,484 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,803 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 180,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 100,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

