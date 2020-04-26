Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $17.12 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,620,000 after buying an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after buying an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

