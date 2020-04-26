Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Selective Insurance Group Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $48.32 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

