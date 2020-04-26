Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.82.

TEL opened at $70.15 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 284,192 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

