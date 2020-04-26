QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 160.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 130,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

