Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Questor Technology (CVE:QST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.60 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$6.25 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$4.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

CVE:QST opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. Questor Technology has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.07.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$6.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Questor Technology will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Questor Technology news, Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of Questor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at C$346,750.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.