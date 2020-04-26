RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RANJY. Deutsche Bank raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR alerts:

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.21. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $31.05.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Research analysts expect that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.