Raymond James Downgrades EnWave (CVE:ENW) to Market Perform

EnWave (CVE:ENW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on EnWave from C$2.10 to C$1.35 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of EnWave stock opened at C$0.75 on Friday. EnWave has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 million and a P/E ratio of -23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.93.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.59 million. Analysts predict that EnWave will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

