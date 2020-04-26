Raymond James Lowers Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target to C$0.30

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LXE. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.85 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.66.

Shares of LXE stock opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. Leucrotta Exploration has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

