Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) versus Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Head to Head Comparison

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ready Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ready Capital and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 31.74% 8.70% 1.66% Kilroy Realty 23.34% 4.47% 2.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ready Capital and Kilroy Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kilroy Realty 0 4 8 0 2.67

Ready Capital presently has a consensus price target of $15.10, indicating a potential upside of 155.07%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $77.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Ready Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Dividends

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.0%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ready Capital pays out 103.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Ready Capital has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ready Capital and Kilroy Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $229.92 million 1.34 $72.97 million $1.54 3.84 Kilroy Realty $837.45 million 7.84 $195.44 million $3.91 15.81

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Ready Capital. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Ready Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. At December 31, 2018, the company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 13.2 million square feet of office space located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. The stabilized portfolio was 94.4% occupied and 96.6% leased. In addition, KRC had three projects under construction totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet of office space that was 37% leased, 801 residential units and 96,000 square feet of retail space that was 91% leased, as well as two projects in the tenant improvement phase totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet of office and PDR space. The office components of the two projects are fully leased to Adobe and Dropbox. The company's commitment and leadership position in sustainability has been recognized by various industry groups across the world. In September 2018, the company was recognized by GRESB both as North American leader across all asset classes and a global leader among all publicly traded real estate companies. Other sustainability accolades include NAREIT's Leader in the Light award for the past five years, the EPA's highest honor of Sustained Excellence and winner of Energy Star Partner of the Year for the past five years. The company is listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company's stabilized portfolio was 63% LEED certified and 79% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified.

