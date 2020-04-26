Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Recro Pharma worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 165,862 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Recro Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.