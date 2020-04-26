RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.37

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 23338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.15 target price on shares of RediShred Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $29.05 million and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

RediShred Capital Company Profile (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.