Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.79.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

