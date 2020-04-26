Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Renaissance Oil Corp (CVE:ROE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 83000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Renaissance Oil Company Profile (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; Topén block 0covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block covering an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico, as well as Pontón block covering an area of 12 square kilometers located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

