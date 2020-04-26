Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.43 ($44.68).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €16.00 ($18.61) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.76. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.