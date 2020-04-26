Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Shares Down 3.4%

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.85, approximately 85,266 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 68,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $177.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.21.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resverlogix (TSE:RVX)

Resverlogix Corp., a development stage company, develops small molecule therapeutics for bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitior in the United States and Canada. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective BET bromodomain inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney diseases, renal diseases, peripheral artery diseases, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

