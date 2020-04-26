Reviewing Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trivago and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago 0 6 1 0 2.14 So-Young International 0 0 7 0 3.00

Trivago presently has a consensus price target of $2.92, indicating a potential upside of 72.87%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 67.49%. Given Trivago’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trivago is more favorable than So-Young International.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago 2.06% 1.95% 1.55% So-Young International 15.41% 9.75% 6.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trivago and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago $939.36 million 0.63 $19.22 million $0.06 28.17 So-Young International $165.42 million 6.23 $25.38 million $0.22 45.86

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trivago. Trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

So-Young International beats Trivago on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally. The company provides Software as a Service and professional training programs for medical service providers in aesthetic, dental, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and physical examination sectors. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

