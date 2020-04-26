Richard Hermanns Acquires 3,700 Shares of HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $23,421.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,857,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,077,911.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $16,225.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $16,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,575.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $15,825.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Richard Hermanns bought 6,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Richard Hermanns bought 2,400 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,088.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $15,450.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Richard Hermanns bought 7,900 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,978.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,400 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Richard Hermanns bought 6,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00.

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

