RLI Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

NYSE RLI opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RLI by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of RLI by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RLI news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.