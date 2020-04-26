Robert W. Baird Trims Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Target Price to $25.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Tapestry from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.76.

Shares of TPR opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $79,565,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $70,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,469,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $300,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Tapestry by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 942,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

