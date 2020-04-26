Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.41.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 97,499 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,100,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $51,560,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 268,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,236,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

