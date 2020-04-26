Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Rosetta Stone worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RST. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RST stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. Rosetta Stone Inc has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RST shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

