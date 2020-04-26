Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €22.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.43 ($44.68).

Shares of RNO opened at €16.00 ($18.61) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.79 and its 200-day moving average is €35.76. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

