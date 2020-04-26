Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €90.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.85 ($103.31).

Shares of Schneider Electric stock opened at €80.18 ($93.23) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.93. Schneider Electric has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

