RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 416,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 892,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $6.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for RYU Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYU Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.