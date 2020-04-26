Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.80 ($116.05).

Safran stock opened at €76.18 ($88.58) on Thursday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €127.29.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

