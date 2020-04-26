Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €103.00 by UBS Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €103.00 ($119.77) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.54 ($115.74).

SAN opened at €90.94 ($105.74) on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.47.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

