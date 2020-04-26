Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €84.00 by Deutsche Bank

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €84.00 ($97.67) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SU. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €88.85 ($103.31).

Shares of SU opened at €80.18 ($93.23) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.93. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

