Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Down 2.7%

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 396.50 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 396.50 ($5.22), 267,757 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 255,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.50 ($5.36).

The stock has a market cap of $674.91 million and a PE ratio of 136.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 399.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 437.98.

In other Schroder AsiaPacific Fund news, insider Nicholas Smith sold 5,000 shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.00), for a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

About Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

