Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Raised by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

