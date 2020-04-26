Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,875,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

SCHB opened at $66.42 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

