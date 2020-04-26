Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450,053 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 583,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,941,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $49.51 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

