Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 191.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 20.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $55,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $67.31 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.