Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $739,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $55.52 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2301 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

