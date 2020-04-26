SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Trading 11.1% Higher

SCI Engineered Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:SCIA)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, thin film batteries, transparent electronics, and thin film solar products.

