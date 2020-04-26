Scotiabank Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$11.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AX.UN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.15 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$9.15 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.99.

TSE:AX.UN opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$13.67. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

