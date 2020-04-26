Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $970.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.24. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.