Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LON:HYG) Shares Up 5.3%

Seneca Growth Capital VCT PLC (LON:HYG) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.90 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), 5,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 3,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.75 ($0.31).

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -69.45, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a current ratio of 16.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.04.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Company Profile (LON:HYG)

Hygea vct plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to develop a portfolio of unquoted and quoted MedTech companies conforming to the Company’s investment template in order to generate capital growth over the long-term. The Company intends that approximately 80% of the Company’s assets will be invested in qualifying holdings, with the remainder held in cash and money market securities.

