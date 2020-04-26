Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stake Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.81% of Sensient Technologies worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut their price target on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

SXT opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,225.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

